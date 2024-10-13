Take children to schools you can afford, Nabbanja tells parents

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has advised parents to enroll their children in schools they can afford.

“The government has established secondary schools like Namagabi SS, which are well-equipped and staffed with teachers to provide quality and affordable education. However, some parents continue to send their children to expensive schools beyond their means, leading to student dropouts,” Ms Nabbanja said.

Her remarks were delivered by the Third Premier, Ms Rukia Nakadama, during the 40th anniversary celebrations of Namagabi SS in Kayunga Town on Saturday. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi, State Minister for Energy Ms Phiona Nyamutoro, Presidential Advisor on Creatives, Mr Edirisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo, and Supreme Mufti Muhammad Galabuzi.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to ensuring every child has access to quality education, the Prime Minister emphasised the vital role education plays in shaping the nation’s future.

“We have made strides in expanding access to schools, but we must also focus on improving the quality of education to equip our children for global competition,” she stated.

Ms Nabbanja encouraged students to remain disciplined, dedicated, and focused on their studies, asserting that education is key to transforming their lives and contributing to national development. She also urged teachers to impart knowledge with passion and dedication.

“The future of this school and our country lies in your hands, and I am confident you will rise to the challenge. Let us inspire our students to pursue leadership in their respective fields,” she added.

State Minister for Energy Phiona Nyamutoro urged learners not to give up on education despite challenges such as financial difficulties.

“We do not want to hear about early pregnancies or marriages. Stay in school and complete your education,” she advised.

Mr Amos Lugoloobi commended the school administration for enhancing academic standards and discipline among students.

Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi praised both past and current head teacher Mr Yusuf Kasirye for steering the school to its high standards, noting that the institution was founded to serve Muslim students who were attending Catholic secondary schools like St. Mathias Kalemba SS, which adversely affected their faith.

Mr Kasirye acknowledged his predecessors for laying a strong foundation for the school.