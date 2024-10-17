Take responsibility for your children's morals, Janet tells parents

Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni has set up camp in Soroti, rallying Teso politicians, religious leaders, cultural leaders, and student representatives to address critical issues affecting adolescent development.

She made the remarks during the seventh youth summit, held at Soroti State Lodge on Thursday, which aims to identify challenges and solutions to equip adolescents with life skills.

"Morals should start at home, the foundation of values in the society. You as parents should not abdicate all the powers to the government and teachers at school," Museveni emphasised, citing the surge in teenage pregnancies during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She challenged parents to embrace their roles and manage children's discipline.

Vice President Jessica Alupo cautioned youth against early sex, advising them to abstain to avoid sexually transmitted diseases.

"The girls should stay virgins until they get married after school, and the boys should avoid girls because it will affect their mental health," she noted.

Soroti Education Officer James Oede noted that policies, poverty, poor parenting, technology, social media, and foreign influences have negatively impacted adolescents, leading to increased incidents of violence, early marriages, unintended pregnancies, child marriages, and sexually transmitted diseases.

Rev. Can Samuel Ediegu, Diocesan Secretary of the Church of Uganda Soroti Diocese, called for equitable empowerment of children regardless of sex.

"We have empowered the girl child alone, leaving out the boy child, now they are vulnerable, they can't marry and sustain a relationship and have resorted to using force instead of peaceful measures to settle their scores," he said.

Msgr. Vicar General Robert Echogu pointed out the issue of drug abuse that has left education institutions struggling to instil discipline and morals in learners.

"Parents abandoned their roles, and this should change. We should focus on the upbringing of the child," he said.

Soroti City NRM Chairperson Willy Bisanga urged the government to provide solutions tailored to the youth's needs.

"Most youth indulge in dangerous substance consumption, gang violence, among others because they are not empowered with knowledge and skills that could keep them busy in livelihood activities," he said.