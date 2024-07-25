Take those who bribe you to police - Tayebwa tells MPs

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament has advised legislators to report to police all persons who bribe and tempt them to indulged in acts of corruption.

Mr Thomas Tayebwa was speaking at the end of an induction ceremony organised for House Committee Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons at Parliament on July 25.

Mr Tayebwa urged the House committee leaders to share the same advise with their committee chairpersons.

“You must be steady and know what you took oath about without fear or favour. I say without fear because there are those who would try to cause fear within you not to do your mandate,” he said adding, “People will extort money on your behalf as chairpersons. [So] if you hear it, don’t die with it. Kindly share with us [as your leaders in Parliament] or even report to police.”

He used the same event to trash corruption allegations that were on Tuesday evening made against him by the Aringa South legislator, Mr Alion Odria.

“If you know that you are clean, don’t bother. The other Hon Alion [Odira] was pointing at me [that saying] you are corrupt. [But] why should I be bothered because I know myself. If he is telling me the truth, I should be bothered. [But] if it is out of his fertile imagination, [then] I shouldn’t be bothered,” Mr Tayebwa said.

His remarks form part of the measures that Parliament is mooting to shield its members from other bribery and corruption situations involving some legislators, with major allegations made on House Speaker Ms Anita Among and committee chairpersons.

Displeasing evidence recently shared on social media platforms including X, formerly Twitter in what was dubbed as the Parliament Exhibition with public criticism of Parliament for being engulfed in a series of corruption and bribery instances.