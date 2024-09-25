Hello

Tamale Mirundi family meet Katikkiro Mayiga, apologise to Buganda

Family members of the Late Joseph Tamale Mirundi receiving a certificate from Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister (Kaitkkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga (right) at the Kingdom on September 25, 2024. PHOTO/SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • The Katikkiro advised people against misusing social media because they do not have editors to oversee what should be posted and not.

The family of the late Joseph Tamale Mirundi met with the Katikkiro (Prime Minster) of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, to apologize for Mirundi's previous attacks on Buganda Kingdom and its leader, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II during his talk shows on social media platforms.

Katikkiro Mayiga met with the family on September 25, about a month  after his death.

During Mirundi’s requiem mass in August in Bunamwaya Rubaga division, his elder brother John Ssali  pledged before the mourners that if he gets the opportunity to meet the Katikkiro, he will apologise  on behalf of the  whole family  of late John Mirundi (their father).

Speaking to the delegation at Bulange Mengo  on September 25, Katikkiro Mayiga  said  that Buganda Kingdom knew about the demise of Mirundi but  remained  silent because they  did not know where to start from due to his previous attacks on the Kingdom.

“The truth is that, we thought our condolence message will not be received because of the misunderstanding we had with  late Mirundi,” he said.

He added that he was not aware that some Buganda Kingdom representatives come from Mirundi’s family.

“To know  everything about  late Mirundi’s  family  I got  a booklet from  one of my ministers  and according to what has been  in the media, I  was surprised  to see  prominent people from  the same family …..I was asking myself why you allowed mirundi to behave like that,” he wondered.

The Katikkiro  added that, he knew the late Mirundi sometime back when he was given an opportunity  at CBS FM  with Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament  Betty  Nambooze, and "I think that is when  he became more prominent."

“During that time we had hope for federal system because of what people were yarning for. For sure he was very informed on several issues about Buganda Kingdom and we were in good terms,” he said.

He added that when the late Mirundi joined central government, he started attacking the kingdom.

“We do not mind about people’s opinion, but they should have facts on what they are talking about especially when attacking the Buganda Kingdom,” he said 

The Katikkiro emphasised that seeking for an apology is a sign of respect because the family is innocent though they had to apologise on his behalf.

“When I received the letter officially I informed the Kabaka and he gave me ago ahead to meet you because apologising is a sign of respect and I welcome you here at Buganda Kingdom,” he said.

“We applauded the Premier of the Buganda Kingdom for accepting our request to meet him without any   reason despite what had happened before,” Mr Ssali said

Mr Ssali added that the family was surprised when they got a response to meet with the Katikkiro.

“We applauded the Katikkiro for exhibiting leadership skills in handling such matters because we did not expect him to respond immediately on our appointment,” he said.

He added that   the September 19th letter was seeking for an appointment with the Katikkiro and it was accepted.

“On that reason I apologise on behalf of my late younger brother on what he said  which was undermining  the King of Buganda Kingdom and the Buganda kingdom at large,” he said.

The Katikkiro advised people against misusing social media because they do not have editors to oversee what should be posted and not.

“We urge the youth on misuse of internet because some have used the opportunity to disrespect people and other have gained from them,” he said.

 He added that Internet keeps information forever and those who are misusing them will regret in future.

On August 4, political commentator, presidential advisor on media matters and former presidential press secretary died of lung-related complications at around 11:40pm at Kisubi hospital in Kampala, according to family sources.

Buganda Kingdom had chosen to remain quiet on his death until they met with the family on September 25. 

