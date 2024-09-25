Tamale Mirundi family meet Katikkiro Mayiga, apologise to Buganda

The family of the late Joseph Tamale Mirundi met with the Katikkiro (Prime Minster) of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, to apologize for Mirundi's previous attacks on Buganda Kingdom and its leader, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II during his talk shows on social media platforms.

Katikkiro Mayiga met with the family on September 25, about a month after his death.

During Mirundi’s requiem mass in August in Bunamwaya Rubaga division, his elder brother John Ssali pledged before the mourners that if he gets the opportunity to meet the Katikkiro, he will apologise on behalf of the whole family of late John Mirundi (their father).

Speaking to the delegation at Bulange Mengo on September 25, Katikkiro Mayiga said that Buganda Kingdom knew about the demise of Mirundi but remained silent because they did not know where to start from due to his previous attacks on the Kingdom.

“The truth is that, we thought our condolence message will not be received because of the misunderstanding we had with late Mirundi,” he said.

He added that he was not aware that some Buganda Kingdom representatives come from Mirundi’s family.

“To know everything about late Mirundi’s family I got a booklet from one of my ministers and according to what has been in the media, I was surprised to see prominent people from the same family …..I was asking myself why you allowed mirundi to behave like that,” he wondered.

The Katikkiro added that, he knew the late Mirundi sometime back when he was given an opportunity at CBS FM with Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze, and "I think that is when he became more prominent."

“During that time we had hope for federal system because of what people were yarning for. For sure he was very informed on several issues about Buganda Kingdom and we were in good terms,” he said.

He added that when the late Mirundi joined central government, he started attacking the kingdom.

“We do not mind about people’s opinion, but they should have facts on what they are talking about especially when attacking the Buganda Kingdom,” he said

The Katikkiro emphasised that seeking for an apology is a sign of respect because the family is innocent though they had to apologise on his behalf.

“When I received the letter officially I informed the Kabaka and he gave me ago ahead to meet you because apologising is a sign of respect and I welcome you here at Buganda Kingdom,” he said.

“We applauded the Premier of the Buganda Kingdom for accepting our request to meet him without any reason despite what had happened before,” Mr Ssali said

Mr Ssali added that the family was surprised when they got a response to meet with the Katikkiro.

“We applauded the Katikkiro for exhibiting leadership skills in handling such matters because we did not expect him to respond immediately on our appointment,” he said.

He added that the September 19th letter was seeking for an appointment with the Katikkiro and it was accepted.

“On that reason I apologise on behalf of my late younger brother on what he said which was undermining the King of Buganda Kingdom and the Buganda kingdom at large,” he said.

The Katikkiro advised people against misusing social media because they do not have editors to oversee what should be posted and not.

“We urge the youth on misuse of internet because some have used the opportunity to disrespect people and other have gained from them,” he said.

He added that Internet keeps information forever and those who are misusing them will regret in future.

On August 4, political commentator, presidential advisor on media matters and former presidential press secretary died of lung-related complications at around 11:40pm at Kisubi hospital in Kampala, according to family sources.