Tanga Odoi blames RDCs and MPs for chaotic start to party primaries

The NRM party Electoral Chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi has said that Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and some Members of Parliament (MPs) disrupted the start of the party primary elections.

The party began grassroots and LCI chairperson flag bearer elections on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, but in some areas voting did not take place, while in others the exercise was marred by chaos.

Addressing a press conference at the NRM offices in Kakyeka, Mbarara City, on Wednesday, Dr Odoi said he would report the RDCs involved in irregularities to the appointing authority and would also ask the Central Executive Committee of the party to take action against MPs interfering in the process.

"RDCs and MPs in some areas went beyond their mandate by interfering in the party elections. RDCs are supposed to be the eyes and ears of the government on the ground, but some issued orders that went against our election guidelines. This must stop. I will report them to the appointing authority. Some MPs seeking re-election also interfered with the process," Dr Odoi said. He declined to name the individuals involved.

He also warned that he would dismiss party registrars who were compromised during the exercise and did not follow the rules.

"The election guidelines were clear. For example, only those in the party register were supposed to vote. In some areas this was ignored and people who were not registered participated in voting. I am waiting for reports from the district registrars and anyone found to have failed in their duties will be fired," he said.

Despite the irregularities Dr Odoi said that out of 720,000 polling stations only 400 did not vote.

"Despite the challenges such as chaos and some irregularities, we achieved 98.6 percent success. The areas that did not vote will complete the exercise today," he said.

Dr Odoi also appealed to security agencies to take firm action against what he called goons who are hired by irresponsible party members and even opposition supporters to cause disruptions.

"We will not tolerate individuals who are hired to disrupt our elections. We are calling on security to deal with them appropriately," he said.

He noted that some of the chaos was due to voter apathy and failure to participate in the voter register update.