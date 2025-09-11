Tanga rejects NRM elections tribunal ruling

Collins Tanga has strongly rejected the decision of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) election disputes tribunal to annul his victory as the party’s chairperson of the Youth League.

Describing the ruling as unfair, inconsistent, and based on public opinion rather than facts, Tanga, who spoke to journalists at Makerere University Convocation Office on Wednesday, said he was disappointed that the tribunal acknowledged there was no evidence of vote rigging yet still cancelled the results of an election that saw thousands of young people turn up to choose their leaders.

“The tribunal agreed there was no proof that I rigged the election, but they still nullified my victory because of a so-called conflict of interest. That is not justice,” Mr Tanga said, adding that the decision seemed to punish him for being the son of Dr Tanga Odoi, a former university professor currently serving as the NRM Electoral Commission chairperson.

He argued that his father played no role in organising, counting, or tallying votes, but merely appeared at the end of the exercise to announce winners, just as he did for other races for Central Executive Committee positions.

“My father did not influence the process in any way. He simply did his job as he has always done for other candidates. The tribunal’s finding was based on perception and speculation, not evidence,” Tanga said.

Tribunal Ruling

The tribunal, chaired by lawyer John Musiime, ruled on Monday that irregularities, including alleged exclusion of candidates and claims of vote additions, had tainted the process leading to Tanga’s victory.







It found that the involvement of Dr Odoi in declaring his son the winner created a conflict of interest that undermined public trust in the election.

As a result, the August 27 election held at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala was nullified, setting the stage for a fresh contest.

Mr Tanga had polled 1,567 votes, defeating his closest rival, Ms Brenda Kiconco, who scored 1,355 votes, and two other candidates, Mackline Natukwasa and Wilson Otto.

The three petitioners challenged the results, alleging that the process was marred by irregularities, including voter manipulation and undue influence from the commission.

Mr Tanga, however, dismissed the claims as baseless and accused some of his opponents of staging a smear campaign against him. He said they spread lies, including allegations that 400 votes had been fraudulently added to his tally from Makerere University.

“I challenge anyone to produce evidence showing where those votes came from and who the voters were. Even the audio and video evidence they presented was rejected by the tribunal for being incomplete and inconclusive. Yet the same tribunal later referred to that very evidence to cancel my victory. That is a contradiction,” Mr Tanga said.

According to him, the decision was discriminatory and risked discouraging young people from joining politics.

“This ruling sends a dangerous message to young people that no matter how hard you work, you can still be disqualified simply because of your family name,” he added.

In a separate interview, Dr Tanga Odoi welcomed the tribunal’s decision, saying it was the right call under the circumstances.

“I have no problem with the ruling. It was a fair decision under the circumstances. The tribunal did a good job. Yes, Collins is my son, my second born, but that does not prevent the commission from doing its work,” Dr Odoi said.

He confirmed that he will not participate in the fresh election and that a new team of commissioners will be appointed to oversee the rerun to avoid any appearance of bias.

Mr Kiconco, the runner-up in the annulled poll, welcomed the tribunal’s decision and thanked President Museveni for guiding the process and allowing the matter to be handled through party channels. She however, warned that Dr Odoi must stay completely away from the upcoming election.

“Dr Tanga Odoi is a good man, but he is also very big-headed. He should not be anywhere near this process. We also want Ambassador James Kinobe, who presided over the earlier election, to step aside to protect the integrity of the rerun,” said Ms Kiconco, a former assistant private secretary to President Museveni on youth affairs.

Aspiring NRM Youth League chairperson in CEC, Ms Brenda Kiconco. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

“We are going back to the people. We will remobilise across the western, northern, eastern, and central regions. The voters are still alive, and this time, we will win by a landslide,” Mr Tanga said, urging his supporters to remain calm and continue mobilising for the NRM ahead of the 2026 General Election.

Meanwhile, some party officials want President Museveni himself to preside over the elections “because youths are important people in the country and the majority.”

President Museveni, who is the NRM national chairman suspended the party’s Youth League elections at Kololo Independence Grounds on August 27, 2025, following widespread chaos and allegations of electoral malpractice and violence.



The suspension came just hours after Mr Collins Tanga was declared the winner.

The election was marred by violent clashes, disputes over delegate lists, and running battles between youths, security forces, and election officials. Security forces resorted to beating youths and party supporters in a bid to restore order.