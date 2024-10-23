Tanker explosion: Govt says each family to get Shs5m for burial expenses

Each of the family of people who died in the fuel tanker explosion at Kigogwa town on Kampala-Bombo road in Wakiso District will receive Shs5 million from government for burial expenses, the State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Kabbyanga has said.

Mr Kabbyanga said government will hold onto the bodies until the DNA process is done.

"Some of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and we need to be more cautious while conducting the investigations to make sure that we release the bodies to the right people," Mr Kabbyanga told journalists at Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Wednesday evening.

Members of police brigade inspect the wreckage of the fuel tanker which overturned and burst into flames at Kigogwa town, Kampala-Bombo road in Wakiso District, killing 15 people and injuring over 20 on October 22, 2024. PHOTO/Abubaker Lubowa

Police said Wednesday that the death toll had risen to 15. At least 15 of the 24 injured people are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kiruddu referral hospital, according to police. The others are in the general wards receiving treatment.

The minister said each of the injured will receive Shs1 million for treatment.

A relative of the victim of fuel tanker that overturned and burst into flames at Kigogwa, Kampala-Bombo road reacts as police comb the scene for more leads on October 23, 2024. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Most of the victims are said to be people who had rushed to the crash scene siphon fuel from the tanker moments after it overturned. The driver of the tanker is said to be on the run.

"We have reports from eyewitnesses that the truck driver disappeared immediately after jumping out of the truck. We call upon the public to support government on the search of this driver because he is answerable for all these losses," Mr Kabbyanga said.

Police fire brigade inspect a building that was burnt after a fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames at Kigogwa, Kampala-Bombo road. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

According to him, the burial and medical support came as a directive from President Museveni.

"We are still carrying out investigations and those whose properties were destroyed will be reached out by the authorities very soon," Mr Kabyanga said.