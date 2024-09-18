Tanzania leads Africa in 2024 global cybersecurity rankings

Tanzania has been ranked first in Eastern, Southern and Central Africa for its leadership in cybersecurity, according to the 2024 Global Cyber Security Index (GCI).

The East African country scored 100 percent across all five cybersecurity pillars that include legal, technical, organisational, capacity building and cooperation.

Globally, Tanzania has been placed in Tier 1 - role modelling, the highest category in the index, alongside countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

The category is reserved for nations that demonstrate exemplary commitment to all five pillars of cybersecurity and only 46 countries worldwide, including five from Africa, have achieved the distinction.

The GCI report, which assessed 194 countries, aims to help nations identify areas for improvement and encourage capacity building in cybersecurity.

Speaking on the achievement, the director general of the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), Dr Jabiri Bakari, highlighted the authority’s dedication to ensuring a safe and secure cyberspace in collaboration with neighbouring countries.

Dr Bakari attributed Tanzania’s success to efforts initiated between 2023 and 2024, with TCRA playing a central role in demonstrating the country’s commitment to cybersecurity at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

“Tanzania’s 100 percent compliance across legal, organisational and cooperation measures, reflects our commitment to cybersecurity, supported by key legislation, a functional computer emergency response team and strong local, regional, and international partnerships,” said Dr Bakari.

He urged cybersecurity professionals in Tanzania to obtain cybersecurity licenses to further strengthen the country’s visibility and collaboration in the critical area.

Commenting on the GCI report, ITU secretary general Doreen Bogdan-Martin emphasised the importance of building trust in the digital world.

“The progress seen in the Global Cyber Security Index is a sign that we must continue our efforts to ensure that everyone, everywhere can safely manage cyber threats in today’s increasingly complex digital landscape,” she said.