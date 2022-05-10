Tanzania president announces fuel price relief package from June 1

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Monday, May 9, announced a relief package to cushion Tanzanians from the ever-rising fuel prices, saying the changes will take effect from June 1.

This follows a recent steep hike in fuel prices across the country which saw petroleum products cross the Sh3000 mark in some of the regions for the first time in history.

Speaking in an address to the nation, President Samia said skyrocketing fuel prices have affected the entire world.

"Both rich and poor countries, those that produce fuel to those that import have been impacted. In some countries we have witnessed chaos and long queues at fuel stations due to fuel scarcity," said President Samia.

She added: "I have directed for a relief on fuel prices to relieve citizens of the heavy burden from June 1".

She, however, said that as a result, the government will have to be frugal on spending so as to afford the relief package on fuel.

How much relief motorists are likely to enjoy is still debatable with stakeholders saying taxes and levies contribute to a large part in the fuel pricing in Tanzania.