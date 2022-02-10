Tanzania, Uganda order ships from Kenyan military firm

MV Uhuru II under construction at Kenya Shipyards Ltd in Kisumu, western Kenya. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • The firm’s deputy director, Peter Muthungu, added that it had another 11 orders from local firms for the construction of the ships.

Kenya Shipyard Limited (KSL) has received six orders from Tanzania and Uganda for the construction of ships, raising the business prospects of the newly formed entity.

