Tanzanian woman remanded to Luzira prison for torturing Ugandan teen in fight over boyfriend

A Tanzanian woman has been remanded to Luzira Prison in Uganda for allegedly torturing a Ugandan juvenile whom she accused of falling in love with her boyfriend.

Queen Kaftah, 18, was on Tuesday arraigned before Kira magistrate's Court in Kampala and charged with aggregated torture of her 15-year-old friend and inflicting grievous bodily harm contrary to section 2 (1) (b) and 5 (a) (h) (j) (k) of the Prevention of Prohibition of Torture Act 2012.

Kaftah and a group of other women still at large accused the teenage friend of falling in love with one Derrick Lwanga.

She was arrested last week after a video recording, which showed them torturing the teenage girl, went viral on social media.

Prosecution states that Kaftah and others still at large on January 8, 2023 in Nsasa Kira Municipality in Wakiso District inflicted injuries on the juvenile (names withheld because she's a minor), aged 15, causing her grievous harm on accusations that she fell in love with her (Kaftah) boyfriend, Lwanga.