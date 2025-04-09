Tasks ahead for new Judicial Service Commission bosses

Several tasks lie ahead of the new chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Justice Douglas Singiza Karekona, following his swearing-in on Tuesday April 8, 2025, at the Judiciary headquarters.

The core mandate of the Commission is to recruit and discipline errant judicial officers. Also sworn in is Justice Rosette Comfort Kania as the deputy chairperson of the commission.

Appointment of Principal Judge

The first task that the Singiza-led commission has to deal with and quickly is the appointment of the Principal Judge, the administrative head of the High Court.

This position was previously occupied by Dr Flavian Zeija, who was about a month ago, elevated to the position of the deputy Chief Justice to replace the retiring Richard Buteera who hangs his judicial wigs today when he clocks the mandatory retirement age of 70.

The position of Principal Judge is number three in the Judiciary hierarchy, hence it will be a hard test for the new commission, the 7th one as they embark on their work.

Many job applicants

Judicial officers are now among the highly paid public servants, this means that whenever a job is advertised, there are so many people who will apply for the same. In his speech, Justice Minister Norbert Mao cautioned the Commission to make tough decisions by sieving through the many applicants that they will be receiving and to choose the best.

“My only point really is that it’s our duty to get out of your way so that you do your job. It’s important that you act independently. As a matter of fact, your job is not just to advise the President, but to lay before the President the players out of the long list of people who apply and your work is now more difficult because of the improved terms of service in the Judiciary,” Minister Mao said.

Adding: “Now, it’s finally cool to be a judge and you are going to deal with the problem of the historical; those who have suffered in the Judiciary who somehow feel that there was a queue, they should be ahead of it. Now you will be accused of betraying colleagues as you bring those who have been terrorising the courts from the market place. People are going to catapult themselves from academia and come here, others will jump from all sorts of locations and come but ours is to say the JSC is to exercise its mandate without interference.”

The minister further warned that the hot seats that they are occupying, will see them being accused by those whom didn’t make it of corruption, and sectarianism.

Quick disposal of complaints

Previous commissions were accused of delaying to hear out complaints lodged against judges and lower judicial officers, a scenario that would make those accused in an uncomfortable position since they had pending complaints against them. It’s against this backdrop that the outgoing Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, who presided over the swearing-in of Justice Singiza, asked the team to expedite the hearing of the complaints against judicial officers such that they can know their fate early enough.

“Judicial officers complain that when complaints are brought to the Judicial Service Commission from the members of the public, the complaints and cases against them are not handled expeditiously. We call upon the Judicial Service Commission to expedite the handling of disciplinary proceedings in respect of cases filed against judicial officers; a number are still pending before the commission,” Justice Buteera cautioned.

“This will put the judicial officers at ease and help them serve the people without worrying about delays of proceedings against them. Judicial officers should have offered fair and speedy justice which we in the Judiciary insist should offer to the litigants in our courts,” he added.

Statistics from the commission’s reports show that by January 2025, a total of 1,234 disciplinary cases had been lodged against judicial officers had been handed with 50 disciplinary sanctions handed down to different officers ranging from dismissal, retirement in public interest, severe reprimand, caution, warning to order of compensation.

Law society representation

The JSC is supposed to be composed of nine members inclusive of the chairperson if it’s to be fully constituted and carry on with its mandate. However, the Uganda Law Society because of its leadership wrangles, it hasn’t sent two of its representative onto the commission. The term of the representatives of the Law Society; Norah Matovu and Ruth Ssebatindira, ended in January this year alongside the chairperson, Benjamin Kabiito. So the lawyers don’t have representatives onto the Commission.

Corruption

This has been the perennial challenge for every commission. But in his maiden speech, Justice Singiza pledged to deal with corruption head on during his four-year tenure which is subject to renewal.

“The first is perception that judges, other judicial officers, and support staff are corrupt. We as the 7th commission intend to confront corruption head on,” the new chairperson vowed.

Several anti-corruption agencies have ranked the Judiciary among the top three most corrupt government institutions with the latest Afro barometer report ranking it still among the most corrupt government institutions.



