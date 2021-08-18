Tax consultant remanded over Shs1.1b gold scam

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has remanded a 34-year-old tax consultant over obtaining over Shs1.1b in a gold scam.

The accused Ivan Ssebatinda denied one count of obtaining money by false pretence.

During an audiovisual session presided over by magistrate Doreen Karungi, the accused person was told the state attorney in the personal conduct of his case was absent so his bail application couldn’t proceed.

The prosecution contends that the accused person and others still at large between October 2020 and March 2021 within areas of Kampala, with intent to defraud, obtained $330,000 (Shs1.1b) from one Paul Jan Douma.

It is alleged that Ssebatinda and his accomplices were able to defraud their victim, by falsely pretending that they were going to get him a Ugandan work permit, a mineral trading license and sell him gold whereas not.

The court adjourned the matter to August 27, to hear the bail application.

