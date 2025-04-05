Tax levies signal new post-aid era

Seven tax Bills currently before the House Committee on Finance show the great lengths to which the government is prepared to go to broaden its resource envelope amid shrinking foreign aid.

The Bills include Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Tax Procedures Court (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Hides and Skins (Export Duty) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and The External Trade (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Excise Duty Bill proposes increment of the levy on every litre of locally manufactured beer from the current Shs650 to Shs900. There is also a levy increment galore on cigarettes from home and abroad.

An increment is proffered on locally-manufactured cigarettes (Soft cap) from Shs55,000 per 1,000 sticks to Shs65,000 per 1,000 sticks. There is also another suggestion of a levy increase on locally-manufactured cigarettes (hinge lid) from Shs80,000 per 1,000 sticks to a planned Shs90,000 per 1,000 sticks.

Levies on imported cigarettes (soft cap) are proposed to increase from Shs75,000 per 1,000 sticks to Shs150,000 per 1,000 sticks. Similarly, the levies on other category of imported cigarettes (hinge lid) is suggested to increase from Shs100,000 per 1,000 sticks to a planned Shs200,000 per 1,000 sticks.

The government has, through the Tax Procedures Court (Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposed that National Identification Numbers (NIN) serve as the Tax Identification Numbers (TIN).

This is as it looks to widen a notoriously narrow tax base. “For tax purposes, the following shall be used as tax identification numbers. (a) a national identification number issued by the National Identification Registration Authority under the Registration of Persons Act, in the case of an individual; (b) a registration number issued by the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, in the case of a person who is a non-individual: and (c) a tax identification number issued by a foreign tax authority with whom Uganda has a tax treaty or agreement for the exchange of information,” the Bill reads in part.

Reconsiderations

The Finance ministry revealed this past week that there will be a climbdown on enforcement of a Shs6m fine on businesses found to be non-compliant to the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (Efris).

“Concerns have been raised regarding the high penalties of Shs6m per invoice, regardless of the value of the transaction, which disproportionately burden the taxpayers. To address this issue, we propose to amend the penalty structure so that the penalty for non-compliance will instead be twice the tax owed by the taxpayer,” Mr Henry Musasizi, the junior Finance minister, revealed.

“In this regard, we project to generate Shs538.6 billion in 2025-2026 from the tax policy proposals contained in the Bills. In addition, we will generate Shs1.885 trillion from URA administrative measures,” Minister Musasizi added.

What Mr Musasizi describes as a “modest increase in excise duty on cigarettes and beer” will generate Shs19.40 billion. While that feels like a drop in the ocean insofar as the taxman’s revenue collection target of Shs36 trillion during the 2025/2026 fiscal year (FY) is concerned, other new proposals intend to cast the net farther.

The government, said Mr Musasizi, will “focus on improving compliance through the use of IT solutions like electronic fiscal receipting and invoicing solution, digital stamps, rental tax solution, electronic cargo tracking and interfacing with other government IT systems.”

He added: “The taxman will also be given leeway to use third-party data like water bills and electricity data, focused audits, more attention to rented properties and use of non-intrusive scanners to deter and stamp out smuggling.”

Speaking to the contents of the Excise Duty Bill, Mr Musasizi disclosed that the “primary objective of this amendment is to generate additional revenue while accounting for inflation, especially, on cigarettes.”

The excise duty on cigarettes, he hastened to note, “has not been adjusted since FY2017/2018, yet inflation has risen by 28.8 percent over the period.” This, coupled with the fact that the Finance ministry has been under sustained pressure “from the health sector to increase the excise rates on tobacco products much higher to reduce the health-related risks” offered justification for the proposed levies. Mr Musasizi also noted the decision to “increase the excise duty on beer manufactured from local raw materials from Shs650 to Shs900 to reflect the current economic conditions and inflation.”

This, he rationalised, “will ensure that the taxation of beer remains fair and that government revenue keeps pace with the economic realities.”



