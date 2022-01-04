Taxi operators not ready to turn away unvaccinated passengers

Some taxi and bus operators have vowed never to enforce President Museveni’s directive to bar unvaccinated passengers from boarding their vehicles.

The President, while addressing the nation on December 31, said the transport sector, which has been operating at half capacity, will be allowed to operate at full capacity as long as both travellers and operators are fully vaccinated, except those below 18 years but with necessary SOPs such as wearing masks and washing of hands.

However, Ministry of Works and Transport has not yet put in place guidelines for implementation of the presidential directive.

A number of taxi and bus operators told Daily Monitor yesterday that they were not ready to turn away their customers due to the prevailing challenges.

Mr Asuman Tasuye, a driver who operates at the Lugazi stage in the new taxi park, said the Covid-19 vaccination exercise would succeed if the implementers followed the door-to-door vaccination approach.

Mr Tasuye said many Ugandans have been living in villages where access to Covid vaccination has been a preserve for a few urban dwellers.

He also said long queues at vaccination centres were hindering people from embracing the exercise.

“I was supposed to get my second dose about five days ago but I have failed to find time. It would require me to spend four hours in a queue yet I have to work and get money to pay my boss in the evening,” he said.

Mr Umar Katende, a taxi driver at the Busia Stage in the new taxi park, is equally sceptical about implementing the presidential directive.

Mr Katende said since they (drivers) are not law enforcers, the responsibility of scrutinising travellers’ vaccination cards should be left to the police.

“They should stage roadblocks at the park exits to look out for those without cards. As for me, I can’t do that because I will be scaring away the few travellers. They have options. When you disturb them, they will go and use another taxi,” he said.

Mr Siraji Nyabende, the deputy manager of Kingo Coaches, Kisenyi Bus Terminal, said: “We shall abide by the directive but not now because passengers are still few.”

At Arua Bus Park in Kampala, operators were only concerned about the payments made by travellers.

Mr Brian Rwothoin of Baby Coach Bus Company, who was issuing tickets to travellers who were heading to Arua District, said they were not asking for vaccination cards.

“What passengers need to do is to pay for transport and board. But we encourage them to sanitise and wear masks,” he said.

Mr Mubiru Gonzaga, a taxi guide at Gayaza Katikati stage on Luwum Street in the city centre, said since some passengers do not possess vaccination cards, they had resorted to carrying half capacity.

Other taxi operators did not remind travellers to wear masks.

In one of the taxis heading to Wandegeya from Kampala Road, both the driver and conductor did not have masks, and of the eight passengers who were on board, one did not have a mask while the rest were wearing them below the chin.

However, Kisenyi bus terminal management was making sure that travellers observe other SOPs.

A man armed with a temperature gun stood firm at the entrance of the bus park taking the temperature of whoever entered in.

A recorded audio from a speaker placed on one of the floors of a storey building within the bus park kept reminding people of what to do to guard against coronavirus.

Mr Daniel Bazanyanengo, a driver at Ggaba stage, said travellers had embraced sanitising and wearing of masks.

The handwashing facility stood at the stage to enable passengers to sanitise before boarding the taxis.

Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, the traffic police spokesperson, Ms Faridah Nampiima, said police would continue to ensure that transport operators observe the SOPs.

“We shall not allow PSV to operate on the roads when people are not wearing masks. If you are found carrying passengers who are not wearing masks, they will be offloaded and the driver will be arrested,” Ms Nampiima said.

She said as police wait for the guidelines from the Ministry of Transport and Works on how to implement the presidential directive, they would continue cracking down errant operators.

Govt finalising guidelines