Taxi operators not ready to turn away unvaccinated passengers

People wait for taxis at the New Taxi Park in Kampala on January 3. Some taxi and bus operators have vowed never to enforce President Museveni’s directive to bar unvaccinated passengers from boarding  their vehicles.  PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • They say the responsibility of scrutinising travellers’ vaccination cards should be left to the police.

Some taxi and bus operators have vowed never to enforce President Museveni’s directive to bar unvaccinated passengers from boarding  their vehicles.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.