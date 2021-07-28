Tayebwa appoints whips, calls for MPs’ participation

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa has tasked the newly appointed whips to ensure that MPs attend their respective committees.

The appointments include whips in charge of interest groups, accountability committees and regions.

“In line with Rule 15 of the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament, the role and function of the Government Chief whip is to ensure due attendance, participation in proceedings and voting in Parliament of the members of the ruling party,” Mr Tayebwa said in a statement yesterday.

He added: “In pursuit of the role, my office appoints whips who assist us to coordinate and whip Members of Parliament in their respective regions.”

The appointment, according to Mr Tayebwa, are meant to enable lawmakers bolster and expedite, among others, legislation and oversight role.

During the handover of the NRM’s caucus leadership at Parliament last week, Mr Tayebwa said his leadership was in the process of finalising a memorandum of understanding with Independent and Opposition MPs to support their legislative agenda.

Mr Tayebwa also said the government had earmarked 20 Bills for legislation into law.

The Sebei regional whip, Mr William Chemonges, promised to perform his tasks diligently.

“My appointment will be geared at uniting the lawmakers from Sebei for a common cause. I will administer the whipping system that ensures that colleagues attend and vote as the party leadership desires in the House,’’ he said.