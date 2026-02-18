Tayebwa brokers stronger Uganda–Antigua ties

With a focus on tourism and trade diplomacy, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has vouched for stronger bilateral relations between Uganda and Antigua and Barbuda.

He made the proposals when he paid a courtesy visit to Gaston, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, a Caribbean Island State, on the sidelines of the European Union-Caribbean Parliamentary Assembly.

Tayebwa is the current President of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) 79 Member Country Parliamentary Assembly, and Co-President of EU-OACPS Joint Parliamentary Assembly.

Tayebwa said there is a need to deepen ties between Africa and the Caribbean to unlock new areas of collaboration, noting that the two share a historical relationship shaped by similar ancestry.

He explained that Uganda can bank on tourism as a key area for partnership and could learn from Antigua and Barbuda`s well-developed hospitality sector.

“We are seeing high-end tourists coming here. We want Antigua to support us as Uganda in terms of training our people in the hospitality industry,” he said.

Tayebwa invited Antiguian Prime Minister Browne to visit Uganda`s diverse attractions, ranging from wildlife, national parks and rich cultural heritage to have a firsthand experience of the Pearl of Africa.

“I am looking to you visiting Uganda so that you can see mountain gorillas,” he said, underscoring Uganda’s unique position as one of the few countries in the world where tourists can track the endangered primates in their natural habitat.

Trade also featured prominently in the discussions, particularly Uganda’s premium coffee exports. “You people take coffee here; we want to see Uganda coffee in your country,” Tayebwa said.

At the end of the meeting, he presented Browne with a pack of Uganda’s coffee as a gift.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Browne welcomed the outreach and expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations.

“Your visit will help to strengthen bilateral relations,” he said, adding that Antigua and Barbuda values its partnership with Uganda.

He also praised Ugandans for their continued confidence in President Museveni`s leadership and congratulated the President on his reelection.

“I wish you to extend congratulations to President Museveni on winning another term of office. The Ugandan people have immense confidence in him,” Browne said.

The Prime Minister highlighted key areas such as education, for which he pledged that cooperation between the two countries would be boosted and suggested the establishment of student exchange programmes, which would foster people-to-people connections and deepen mutual understanding.

“We could collaborate in the education system by creating student exchange programmes,” he said.

To stimulate trade and development, the Antiguan leader further promised to ease movement between the two countries, starting with diplomats and business leaders.

OACPS Progress

As President of the OACPS, Tayebwa said he is satisfied with the progress made during the Caribbean - EU parliamentary Assembly.