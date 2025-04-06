Tayebwa calls for shift from past struggles to progress

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has urged the country's historicals to focus on shaping the mindset of the younger generation towards social and economic transformation, rather than dwelling on the past with statements like “Do you know what we went through?”

Mr Tayebwa made the remarks on Saturday April 5, 2025, during the launch of Elevate Her Uganda, a women empowerment program led by Ms Loice Natukunda, wife of Gen Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister for Internal Affairs and MP for Ruhinda South County. The event took place at Ruhinda Secondary School in Mitooma District.

The Deputy Speaker emphasised that while it is important for elders to share past experiences, their role should be to guide the younger generation on how to adapt and excel in today’s world. He pointed out that repetitive discussions about past struggles, such as how sugar, soda, and salt were once scarce, are less helpful in the context of current challenges.

“As elders, your task is to engage us and nurture our understanding of how things used to be and how we can do better in the modern world. You are telling us sugar, soda, salt were scarce and people were craving for it but now when it is in plenty doctors are telling us not to take it cautiously”, Mr Tayebwa said.

While acknowledging the contribution of historical figures to the country’s progress, Mr Tayebwa urged leaders and the public to take practical steps toward eradicating poverty. He emphasised that poverty remains a challenge in many communities and that economic empowerment should not rely solely on government handouts.

“Efforts are being made by leaders to elevate you from poverty but what are you doing? You cannot develop and be out of poverty if you are waiting for handouts from government and leaders, start small support towards your economic empowerment support will find you along the way,” Mr Tayebwa said before donating Shs20 million to the Empower Her Project.

During the event, Gen Kahinda Otafiire challenged citizens to carefully consider the leaders they elect.

“Stop electing leaders who cannot add value to your lives. If I have a cow that doesn’t give milk, I take it straight to the slaughterhouse—it has no value to me. Don’t choose leaders based on their appearance or how they dress; choose those who can deliver and improve your lives,” Gen Otafiire said.

Minister for Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng also attended the event and emphasised the importance of involving men in social-economic transformation efforts.

“Women’s empowerment is crucial for community transformation, but we must not leave men behind. If we focus on women’s empowerment while neglecting men, it will create challenges. Empowered women may still face issues if their economic gains are forcefully surrendered to men. Let’s walk this journey together,” Dr. Aceng said, before donating Shs5 million to the organisation.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Netherlands to Uganda, Ms Frederieke Quispel, highlighted the vital role of women in societal transformation.

“I’m humbled by what the Elevate Her project is doing to empower women in local communities. Women are the backbone of every society, and empowering them through skills and market opportunities is key to developing entire communities,” she noted.

Ms Loice Natukunda, Executive Director of Empower Her Uganda, expressed the organisation's mission to empower women and girls through education, skills development, business support, leadership, and advocacy for equality and social transformation.

“My desire is to address the barriers women face. This organization stands as a beacon of hope for the challenges faced by women and girls,” she said.

The organisation plans to implement its mission through initiatives such as backyard poultry farming, culinary arts, beekeeping, fashion design, and more.



