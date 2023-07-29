Tayebwa cautions lawyers on integrity

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa has challenged lawyers to exercise integrity in their duties.

"We live in a world where integrity isn't discussed. The absence of integrity is very dangerous and destructive. If integrity wins, the best of times will emerge." He said while opening a three-day Advocates Africa Conference organized by the Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity (UCLF) at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel in Entebbe under the theme "Positioning the Christian Lawyer to thrive through a volatile and ambiguous world."

Emphasizing the importance of integrity, he noted that while looking for people to hire, “look out for three qualities; integrity, intelligence, and energy." If they don’t have the first one, the other two will kill you. So, integrity can't be replaced and should be guarded jealously, especially by Christian lawyers.”

He noted that the judiciary should not have sins in society. “We in Parliament are in a dilemma as the sins of Government are looked at as the sins of Parliament everywhere in the world. This is because when Government is hated, so is Parliament and when Government is appreciated, so is Parliament. But the judiciary should be exonerated from that because everyone runs to the judiciary for justice,” he argued.

Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General of Uganda said a Christian lawyer is Christian by virtue of his or her subscription to Jesus Christ's teachings and examples. “At the same time, there is the world reality to deal with. Do I take the money or follow what God told me? But I have a child to take to school. The vices that a Christian Lawyer could very easily fall prey to are the following; lack of integrity, engaging in corrupt practices, mismanaging of clients’ funds, failure to render quality pro bono services, lack of adequate time and preparation to handle a clients case yet they have been paid, among others and all these things have been written about in the Bible,” he said.

Mr Kiwanuka urged the Advocates to draw lessons from the past to predict the future. “There is nothing we will discuss that the world hasn't seen. Everything here has been a challenge faced by someone. This convocation gives you the opportunity to hear from those who have had bad experiences, and how they addressed them as Christians. If you do that, there will be no chance of failure,” he said.

He further noted that there should be a difference between a Christian lawyer and other lawyers because “if there is no difference then there is a problem.”

The President of the Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity, Ms Anne T. Muhairwe said that this is the 3rd time Uganda is hosting the event. " Our Vision is to promote justice, peace, and human rights in Uganda to empower Christian Lawyers to integrate their faith and Profession as they provide legal Aid and Advocacy for the poor and marginalized in our society. It is a global network of lawyers who seek to promote religious freedom, reconciliation, and the rule of law,” she said.

Justice Mike Chibita who is the Patron of Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity said the purpose of the convocation is to ensure that the vision of UCLF, Advocates Africa, and Advocates International is demonstrated to as many people as possible.