Tayebwa clears air on generator expense

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa has come out and clarified on the government purchased generator at his residence in Kigo Entebbe Road.

Mr Tayebwa explained that the generator was bought for him as a way of boosting his security after an incident that left his family shaken in December 2023.

“I had a security incident at home. An intruder entered my home which had eight security personnel,” Mr Tayebwa said during the launch of GVA’s (Group Vivendi Africa) Canal Box Internet services in Uganda at a function that took place at Kampala Serena Hotel on July 10.

He added that his family members woke up to find that some of their property were missing and on looking at the CCTV footage, it was the intruder who had climbed over the fence and accessed the house through the window.

Besides that incident, his solar panels could also not power their security systems. The security systems required a standby generator in case of an electricity outage.

Upon getting the generator, Tayebwa said he wanted security to take it away but was told the state had a duty to protect him as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.