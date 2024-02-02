Tayebwa commends govt on electricity scale-up project

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has commended a new government programme that will see about 1.3 million rural households connected to the national power grid through the Electricity Access Scale-up Project (EASP).

During the launch of the project in Mitooma on Friday, Mr Tayebwa said it is a pivotal initiative that holds the promise of transforming lives in rural communities.

“As the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the proud area Member of Parliament, I stand here not just as a representative of the people but as a believer in progress and development,” he told his constituents.

The EASP, supported by World Bank funding of $638m (about 2.4 trillion) aims to increase energy access for households, enterprises, and institutions through grid and off-grid connections, aligning with Uganda's Vision 2040, NDP II and III, and SDG 7 for universal energy access by 2030.

“As we launch this project, I extend appreciation to the World Bank for the financial support, which is a testament to their belief in our shared vision for a more prosperous future,” said Tayebwa.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa expressed optimism that by 2030, all Ugandans will have access to electricity as a result of EASP.

“The connections will benefit 4.5 million people of which 300,000 are female-headed households, for both household and commercial establishments in line with the Electricity Connections Policy 2018 and Energy Policy 2023,” she said.

Ms Irene Bateebe, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development said that the project allocates financing for energy access in refugee host communities, extending electricity access to settlements and host district communities through grid networks or stand-alone solar technologies.

Buhweju County Member of Parliament Francis Mwijukye who also attended the function, described the project as a massive boost to development.

“It also improves the value of land wherever it passes. When electricity goes through your land, its value goes up. Am therefore here in Mitooma to show our readiness as Buhweju to welcome the project,” he said.