Tayebwa donates Shs100 million to Rotary greening projects

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa has made a donation of Shs133.18 million [USD35,000] towards rotary activities and rallied Ugandans to embrace fellowships as means of tackling mental struggles such as stress.

In his address delivered minutes after he installed Ms Marion Adengo Muyobo as the 32nd President of the Club of Kampala Central on June 5, Mr Tayebwa said his contribution will support the club's initiatives that are mostly meant to promote climate change and sound environment practices in the country.

“Last year we [him and his wife Ms Anita Rukundo Tayebwa] gave USD25,000…, we are going to increase it, to the Rotary foundation, we shall contribute USD35,000,” Mr Tayebwa said.

He added: “As a green club, I hope we can continue investing in our club’s project to save the River Nile through the run for the Nile drive and maternal child-healthcare projects that we are engaged have given us an opportunity to expand our services far and wide.”

He therefore tasked Ms Adengo to fully implement the club’s programmes saying “your leadership Madam President will be crucial in steering these projects, galvanizing our membership and expanding our outreach to those in need.”

In reaction, Ms Adengo who took over the mantle from Mr Francis Wangi pledged to further buttress the club’s targets of promoting sustainable environment practices and programs pushing for a healthy Ugandan community.

“It is at this juncture that I declare my acceptance to lead the rotary club of Kampala central as its 32nd President in the year 2024-25. I am humbled to be your president and I commit to work with everybody,” Ms Adengo said.

Mr Tayebwa used the same address to rally the citizenry to strongly exploit fellowship initiatives such as those offered by Rotary clubs.

“We work in a world which is so stressing and we find solace in rotary. I give not because I have much but because I know the pain of not having,” he said adding that “I can assure [that] I find peace in Rotary, so I will do whatever I can to continue.”

He added; “let us commit ourselves to the core values of rotary; service, fellowship, diversity, integrity and leadership. Together we can continue to make a difference one project at time and one life at a time.”