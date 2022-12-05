Tayebwa, Mpuuga lock horns over missing NUP supporters

The Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, has rejected calls by Parliament to resubmit a list before Parliament of missing Opposition supporters.

He said the state should make accountability for the names contained in the five lists the Opposition has since tabled before Parliament over the same cause.

Last week on Monday, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, asked the Opposition to bring before Parliament a fresh list of new supporters allegedly abducted by security forces.

This followed Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Francis Zaake, raising a procedural issue, saying about 100 youth had been abducted by security forces in November 2022.

Speaking at a fundraiser for the expansion of St Joseph’s Sub-Parish Church, Nyendo in Masaka City at the weekend, Mr Mpuuga said they have submitted so many lists and have not received any response.

“I was out of Parliament last week on official duties [but] I was informed that one of the ministers did ask that they needed a new list to be re-submitted to Parliament. For the record, I will not submit another list because they already have so many other lists to which they have not offered accountability,”Mr Mpuuga said.

“I did submit a list last year of more than 200 people, we have never gotten accountability of these persons. Over the last six months, I have made three submissions before the floor of Parliament of missing persons and no accountability has ever been made. I am not going to be performing rituals to which they make no response. Let them [first] account for the people for whom we have made demands since last year in June,” he added.

Mr Mpuuga, however, advised government to provide a list of people they have legally detained for them to identify those they claim present and those who will be missing.

‘If they need so, probably, let them submit the number and names of people they have in legal custody so that we can pick who our people we are demanding. That should be their job, let them provide the list of people in their custody so that we can know who and who is not there, otherwise I object to their demand for the new list.’

Expected meeting