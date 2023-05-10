Tayebwa rallies women in fight against malaria

The deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, has described women as influential in the fight against malaria and rallied for their support.

Mr Tayebwa was presiding over as chief guest at the belated Women’s Day celebrations in Bushenyi last Friday at St Kaggwa playgrounds.

“Records show that one Ugandan dies of malaria every 52 seconds, the government loses Shs2.4 trillion on treatment of people who die of malaria. I request women to help us ensure that mosquito nets are applied appropriately. Don’t use them for making juice, making wedding gowns, fishing, bathing sponges, but sleep under them, especially pregnant women,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa encouraged women to take the lead in malaria prevention campaigns and ensure preventative measures such as clearing bushes, and having mosquito repellent plants around homes.

“When you have done all that, as government, we shall also play our part, especially adding more money in prevention interventions,” he said.

The most affected areas in Bushenyi are Kyamuhunga, Nyabubaare, and Bitooma sub-counties and Kyamuhunga Town Council, according to Mr Wilber Arinaitwe, the district malaria focal person.

On potholed Mbarara-Ishaka road

The deputy speaker told the gathering that the road will be prioritised in the 2024/2025 Financial Year, adding that it would soon be periodically maintained.

“About the Mbarara-Ishaka road, I know it and several leaders have told me about it. Working on such a road is not a one-day activity and not as simple as you know. It is a long process. We have already awarded a contract to KK Associates and designs will be finished this coming financial year,” Mr Tayebwa said.

He added: “As an immediate intervention, I am going to direct the Ministry of Works to do periodic maintenance. I am going to invite the Ministry of Works to my office so we can talk about it for action.”

Ntungamo

Women leaders in the district had accused the women MP who organized the function for not engaging them and involving them in planning for the day. There have also been crashes in MPs from districts over key services with each pulling to their constituency.

The celebration was marked as a fundraiser for the Kishami Community secondary school with the proceeds going to construct a female dormitory. The secondary school is founded by the Church of Uganda with the church applying for it to be taken up by the government for grant aiding.

Mr Tayebwa decried the low tax uptake in the country with only 11% of the people paying taxes that the state derived finances to give services to the country with the rest only being beggars. He called for empowerment of women into the taxable individuals arguing that they are the only hope left in developing the country.

“The greatest challenge we have as a country is limited finances, only 11% of the people we have are paying taxes and the rest are beggars asking what the government is doing for them. Women are now the biggest workers doing almost everything, but they need to be supported, Women, our hopes are in you to develop this country.” Mr Tayebwa said.

He said the parish development Model was aimed at resolving such gross income inequalities at grass roots though many people have despised its approach.

Meanwhile, in Ntungamo, deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa called for unity among local leaders for effective service delivery. Speaking during the belated Women’s Day celebrations in Ntungamo at Kishami Secondary School, on Saturday, Mr Tayebwa said MPs who work together with local leaders perform better.