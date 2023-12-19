Tayebwa roots for deeper ties as Uganda tops at EAC games

Uganda has been crowned overall winners of the just concluded 13th Edition of the East African Community (EAC) Inter-parliamentary Games hosted in Kigali, Rwanda.

Uganda outclassed other member states after bagging most medals in which the country’s 11th Parliament retained its position as the defending champions after a two-week-long event that commenced on December 8. Neighbors Tanzania and Kenya came second and third respectively.

In his closing remarks at the event that took place at the Kigali conference and Exhibition Village, Uganda's Deputy Speaker, Mr Thomas Tayebwa urged colleagues in the region to embrace and use sports as a gluing factor to further buttress efforts to deepen ties among East African states.

“Let us make sports part of our lifestyle because our work is so stressful, we sit for long hours… Sports can help us build our countries, liberate families, and build friendships,” Mr Tayebwa said.

Uganda topped in athletics with a cumulative 36 medals; 23 were gold medals, eight silver and five bronze.

The football team captained by Mr Moses Magogo (Budiope East MP) and the Golf team led by Mr Tayebwa came off as the best in their respective categories. The football team went unbeaten having bagged the maximum 15 points from the 32 goals scored against only two goals that they conceded to retain the overall best team in the competition.