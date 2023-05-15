Tayebwa, Ssemogerere hit out at social media vloggers

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and Kampala Catholic Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere have condemned some social media vloggers who use their platforms to ruin the reputation of others.

Speaking yesterday at Rubaga Cathedral during mass to commemorate the World Social Communications Day slated for May 21, the duo instead called upon such individuals to speak from the heart, a theme tagged to the celebrations.

“In a world where social media can amplify messages instantly, our words can have a significant impact on the lives of others, both positively and negatively,” Mr Tayebwa said.

“We destroy people publically and then we try to apologise in private. You hear someone say “but he apologised” but [then] you destroyed me in public and then you call me in private, telling me that I was looking for bread [a source of living]. But you have also soiled [my own source] of bread in search of yours,” he added.

Paid to damage

Although Mr Tayebwa did not mention any names, his remarks come at a time when bloggers in the country are in the limelight following the death of Uganda Bloggers Association chairperson Ibrahim Tusubira, aka Isma Olaxess and Jajja Iculi.

Tusubira, who was on May 6 shot dead by unknown assailants near his home in Kampala, wooed love and controversy in equal measure by growing a massive following on social media platforms; YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

Following his death, friends spoke of how he had a habit of attacking individuals publicly and would telephone them later, apologising for his actions, emphasising that his actions were purely driven with the intention of earning a living and not hurting anyone.

Mr Tayebwa said there are minimal benefits from doing such work.

“You cannot grow fat from eating bread rewarded from abusing people. That wealth does not benefit your life. Someone gets up, with a line-up of names armed with a day’s assignment to abuse to the extent that people start looking for you and giving you money so that you don’t abuse them. Before you know it, you become famous and begin building and buying cars and you start thinking that you are in a business and working,” he said.

Appeal

Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, the main celebrant, added that any form of communication marked by hostility breeds insults and hatred, which propagate enemies and conflict.

“This is a God-given moment to pause and reflect on this growing trend. Why should I insult the other simply because I disagree with him or her? Some people are even paid to do so. They earn by abusing, insulting, blackmailing,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said, adding: “[In] The world of social media influencers, let us seek to spread the truth and do so with charity.” Following the re-current trend of violence against field journalists, Archbishop Ssemogerere further urged authorities to respect media professionals as they play a crucial role in communicating to the masses.

“Without the role of communication, there comes misinformation. This is a noble profession we ought to always support for the common good of our country. Let them expose the truth as it will set us free,” he said.

On his part, the chairperson of social communications at the Uganda Episcopal Conference, Bishop Joseph Franzelli, urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to lead the country by example while speaking from the heart with truth.

The director of the Department of Social Communications at Kampala Archdiocese, Fr Joseph Mukiibi, said the mission of the church is integrated with social communication and it’s through its efforts that the voice of the church resonates the world by touching the hearts and transforming lives.

Background