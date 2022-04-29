Tayebwa tasks govt to seek friendly visa terms

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament has tasked the Foreign Affairs ministry to negotiate friendly visa terms for ordinary Ugandans, saying it is a big concern for those intending to travel out of the country.

“I have received calls from many people coming for visa recommendations. It is very difficult for a Ugandan to get a visa to other countries. Our President has been fighting for Pan-Africanism, African integration and giving what he can to the rest of the continents but getting a visa to some of the African countries [is difficult],” Mr Thomas Tayebwa said during Parliament’s afternoon plenary yesterday.

“I know a minister who was going to be operated on but to get a visa for the caretaker to South Africa was a tug of war. What about that young man from Kikuubo [trading centre in downtown Kampala] who is going to trade in China and South Africa?” he added.

Call for dialogue

Bukonjo County West MP Mr Atkins Katusabe said the Ugandan should negotiate with the US to offer Ugandans a 10-year visa period.

Mr Tayebwa requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present a comprehensive statement to the House in two weeks on the measures being taken to address the problem.