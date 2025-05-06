Tayebwa urges awareness in malaria fight

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has urged the public and stakeholders to intensify awareness campaigns in the fight against malaria. During the Annual Parliamentary Malaria Walk held in Kampala on Sunday, Mr Tayebwa emphasised that awareness is a crucial weapon in eliminating malaria, beyond just financial support and distribution of mosquito nets.

“We as Parliament have said providing money is not enough, raising the budget is not enough, providing mosquito nets is not enough, awareness is extremely critical,” Mr Tayebwa said.

The walk, organised by the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Malaria, in partnership with other stakeholders, including Pilgrim Africa, aimed to mobilise resources for malaria control and raise awareness about malaria risks.

Mr Tayebwa stressed the need for home-grown solutions to malaria, pointing to countries like China, which once battled high malaria rates but managed to eliminate the disease by investing in research and developing drugs such as Coartem. “When China had all these malaria cases, they developed Coartem, which has helped treat many of our people.

Now they no longer have malaria. Who will develop the next Coartem? They won’t because it’s no longer their problem,” he said.

He called on Ugandans to adopt simple yet effective preventive measures, including clearing bushes, draining stagnant water near homes, sleeping under treated mosquito nets, and embracing the recently introduced malaria vaccination programme.

Mr Calvin David Echodu, a founding member of Pilgrim Africa, said the walk was a chance to stand with others for a cause that still affects many families across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, malaria remains the leading cause of death and disease burden in Uganda. The disease accounts for 30 percent to 40 percent of outpatient visits, 20 percent of all hospital admissions, and 10 percent of inpatient deaths.

Mr Tayebwa also expressed concern over rising malaria cases among school-going children, particularly around age 12, and urged parents to conduct health checks before sending their children back to school. He further proposed that the government consider policies to spray dormitories and classrooms in boarding schools as a preventive measure.

The Senior Malaria Experts at the World Health Organisation Dr Mansour Ranjbar, emphasised that there is a need to reimagine, reignite, and reinvest to sustain gains and remain on track for malaria elimination.

Dr Ranjbar noted that although the global burden of malaria remains high, fragile health systems, funding gaps, and growing threats of drug and insecticide resistance continue to undermine progress.

Dr Ranjbar urged the government to expand access to treatment to prevent complications and avoid unnecessary deaths, scale up free community-based malaria case management services across all age groups, increase malaria financing through domestic resources, donor contributions, and private sector engagement. He emphasised the need to prioritise WHO-recommended tools, building a strong, resilient health system to ensure no one is left behind.

The head of the malaria control programme at the Ministry of Health, Dr Jimmy Opigo, applauded Parliament for leading the fight against malaria.

“We know what is happening around the world, and because of what is happening in the global health financing platform or landscape, the need for us to take responsibility this way is even bigger,” Dr Opigo said.

Mr Kenneth Mugisha, the board Chairman of Free Malaria Uganda, revealed that malaria remains a number one public health threat. “The recent withdrawal of funding from government partners, especially the United States government, is a wake-up call. I believe this is the gap that we must fill together,” Mr Mugisha said.