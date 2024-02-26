Tayebwa warns churches on praying without hard work

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament has warned churches against idle people who pray all day and night.

Mr Thomas Tayebwa said: “People think that praying is everything, you need to work hard as you pray to succeed in life. The issue of hard work is very important, some of us were getting scared because of churches that do not encourage their followers to work hard.”

He was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new cathedral at Mukono Diocese. Mr Tayebwa said Mukono is known for its excellence because of hosting Uganda Christian University and needs a better cathedral to accommodate more Christians.

Bishop Enos Kagodo Kitto of St Phillip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral in Mukono said they are targeting Shs10b to turn the church into a 2,500-seater structure.

The Church is to be completed in four years.

“We want a new structure that accommodates more than 2,500 Christians, this one is small and accommodates only 500 people with other Christians sitting outside,” Bishop Kagodo said.

He said they are always renovating the old one and now need a new structure for greater Mukono Christians, including others from Kayunga, Buvuma, and Buikwe districts.

Mr Tayebwa appreciated the Church of Uganda for its partnership with the government on education.

“I appreciate Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu [of the Church of Uganda] for being a symbol of unity in the country,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa handed over Shs20m from President Museveni as he also contributed Shs10m.

Archbishop Kaziimba expressed disappointment with Christians who delay constructing God’s house yet they complete theirs in a short period.

“This is your Cathedral, and you have to support it. This building is very important so make God’s house as good as your homes, and also build it in a short time just as you do to your houses,” he said.

Bishop Kagodo cited some of the challenges faced by the diocese as land grabbing.

In December 2023, the designers of the new structure said they were using two concepts for the new-look church. The two concepts include an ancient cathedral outlook and a modern touch.