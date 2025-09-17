Tayebwa warns as human activity sparks new disease threats

In a bid to curb the rising threat of zoonotic diseases, a new multi-million dollar regional project has been launched, focusing on the increasingly dangerous interaction between humans and wildlife in the Greater Virunga Landscape (GVL).

Funded by the World Bank’s Pandemic Fund, the initiative targets 11 high-risk districts in Uganda, where deforestation and population pressure are pushing human settlements deeper into wildlife habitats.

The Strengthening One Health Preparedness, Prevention, and Response in the Greater Virunga Landscape (SOHGVL) project is a $24.5 million, 31-month effort aimed at building resilience to future health crises.

The GVL, a biodiversity hotspot spanning Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has a history of deadly disease outbreaks, including Ebola, Marburg, and COVID-19. These past events underscore the urgency for coordinated regional action to protect both people and ecosystems.

Officiating at the launch, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon Thomas Tayebwa, stressed the importance of cross-border collaboration.

“The animals we are taking care of in the national parks don’t know the borders. This is a reality, and therefore, we need to have seamless collaboration with our counterparts,” he said.

Tayebwa highlighted Uganda’s rapid population growth and the resulting land pressure as key drivers of human-wildlife conflict. Communities encroaching on protected areas are increasing the risk of zoonotic spillovers diseases that jump from animals to humans.

“Pressure on land is causing people to go near the parks. The risks are increasing,” he warned.

The project will use a One Health approach—a model that integrates human, animal, and environmental health to tackle the root causes of emerging pandemic threats.

During a panel discussion, Dr Mohammed Shamsuddin, Senior Animal Production and Health Officer at the FAO Regional Office for Africa, emphasized the importance of this approach.

“Without healthy animals and sustainable food systems, human health risks increase especially in fragile ecosystems like the Greater Virunga Landscape,” he said.

Dr Shamsuddin added that the FAO provides the vital technical link between wildlife, livestock, and food systems, key components in effective pandemic prevention and response.

In Uganda, the project will focus on districts with intense human-wildlife interaction, including Bundibugyo, Kasese, Kabale, Kisoro, and Ntoroko.

The goal is to work with local communities to reduce the risk of zoonotic spillovers by promoting sustainable natural resource management a measure that protects both public health and the region’s biodiversity, including the endangered mountain gorillas.

By introducing tools and systems to detect, prevent, and respond to health threats at their source, the Greater Virunga Project offers a timely and strategic intervention to ensure the long-term well-being of communities on the frontline of human-wildlife conflict.



