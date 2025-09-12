Tayebwa warns of pandemic threat at $25m health project launch

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has warned that Uganda and its neighbours risk devastating pandemics unless they prioritise prevention over crisis response in dealing with diseases transmitted between animals and humans.

Speaking on Thursday at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where he launched the One Health Preparedness, Prevention and Response Project, Tayebwa said the Greater Virunga Landscape—one of the most biodiverse regions on earth—faces enormous health challenges that could destabilise communities and cripple tourism, a key pillar of Uganda’s economy.

The $25 million project, funded by the World Bank’s Pandemic Fund and implemented with WHO, FAO, UNICEF, WWF Uganda, and other partners, brings together Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to strengthen regional defences against zoonotic diseases such as Ebola, Marburg, Anthrax, and Mpox.

The Greater Virunga Landscape stretches across the three countries and covers more than 12,000 square kilometres. It is home to endangered species, including the mountain gorilla, and supports around two million people. But it is also a high-risk hotspot where humans, livestock, and wildlife compete for resources—raising the likelihood of disease spillovers.

“There is still a very big contestation between people and animals over who owns the jungle,” Tayebwa said.

“We must share water, food, and even diseases. If we don’t invest in prevention, nature will hit us hard through pandemics and crises, and we shall spend billions chasing control. It is better to spend billions on prevention, even if it saves only one life,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker argued that failure to prepare comes at a much higher cost, pointing to past experiences where governments scrambled to mobilise resources only after lives were lost.

“The problem is we wait. When we start losing people, that’s when we wake up and start paying huge budgets. But since this time, we must support the Minister and the team to raise funds and sustain this project,” he said.

Tayebwa also issued a blunt warning on the future of external support.

“There is donor fatigue. Many countries are inward-looking. We should not take current funding for granted. It must become the foundation for us to develop our own farming and health strategies. That is the only sustainable way.”

He added that building community resilience, strengthening borders, and developing infrastructure such as roads in tourism areas must go hand in hand with health preparedness.

Dr Andrew Seguya, Executive Secretary of the Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration, called the region “a big laboratory for pandemics” because of the density of people and the proximity of wildlife and livestock.

“The area includes Volcanoes National Park, Mgahinga, Bwindi, Rwenzori, Queen Elizabeth, Semuliki, Virunga and Sarambwe. It covers 12,000 square kilometres with about two million people and a population density of 450 per square kilometre. That mix—forest, wildlife, livestock, and people—creates opportunities for diseases to jump species,” Dr Seguya said.

He explained that the project will strengthen health and veterinary systems to spot warning signs early.

“We are training health and veterinary workers, building reporting systems, and educating communities. This is about being able to detect, prevent, and respond quickly before an outbreak becomes a pandemic.”

The stakes are high for Uganda, where tourism contributes significantly to GDP. The Greater Virunga Landscape includes Bwindi Impenetrable and Mgahinga Gorilla National Parks—world-renowned for gorilla trekking, which draws thousands of visitors and generates millions of dollars annually.

Ivan Tumuhimbise, Country Director for WWF Uganda, said about 40 percent of the project’s budget will go to Uganda. He stressed the need for collaboration across borders.

“Diseases can easily move from wildlife to livestock and to people—and the other way around. This programme is about prevention: building laboratories, training health workers, and engaging communities across Uganda, Rwanda, and DRC,” he explained.