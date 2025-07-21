TB drugs to be made locally

Kampala-based Quality Chemical Industries Ltd (Qcil) has announced a new investment of Shs130 billion to expand its manufacturing capacity, adding tuberculosis (TB) drugs and other previously imported medicines to its production line. TB remains a major health challenge in Uganda, with around 94,000 cases registered annually and 4,700 deaths. “We want to tap into a new disease, which is tuberculosis (TB),” said Mr Ajay Kumar Pal, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Qcil. “Currently, for both first-line treatment of TB as well as multidrug-resistant TB, there is no treatment manufactured in Africa. So, part of the factory has to do with TB products,” he added.





This development comes amid the government’s drive to promote the local manufacturing of essential medicines, aiming to increase self-reliance, create jobs and conserve valuable foreign exchange reserves. Qcil, already renowned for manufacturing HIV/Aids and malaria drugs, also revealed plans to expand its range of medicines for these diseases. Speaking in an interview with this newspaper last Thursday, Mr Ajay said their plan includes the production of the newly approved injectable drug for HIV prevention – Lenacapavir. He added: “The investment is to set up a large pharmaceutical factory, which is almost double the size of what we have today. So, it’s doubling the size.” “We have done the detailed engineering of it.

Because it’s a Pharma Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) factory, it requires six months of work to complete the engineering phase. We have secured a commercial loan from the bank to fund the project,” he explained. According to Qcil, the company has secured a $36 million (Shs130 billion) loan facility to construct this second manufacturing plant. Mr Ajay outlined that the plan essentially covers three main areas. “One is that we are expanding the capacity of the HIV and malaria portfolio – what we manufacture currently and new products in the same therapy areas to address the gap in the market. Currently, local production meets about 20 percent of the demand, so we are aiming to raise to 70–90 percent,” he said.





“The second focus is TB drugs, and the third element is investment in the local manufacturing of long-acting injectable drugs,” he added. Qcil manufactures 1.4 billion tablets annually at its Luzira factory, primarily WHO-prequalified antiretrovirals (ARVs) and antimalarials. The new plant will increase Qcil’s annual capacity to 2.4 billion tablets and introduce new production lines for tuberculosis treatments injectables and other innovative products. ‘More impact’ Mr Emmanuel Katongole, the chairman and co-founder of Qcil, said Qcil’s impact goes beyond numbers. “We are saving lives by ensuring consistent access to essential medicines. Our partnerships with the government and international health organisations ensure these critical treatments reach those who need them most,” he said.

Business

Financial results for Qcil, presented at the AGM for the year ended March 31, 2025, showed a strong performance with stable revenue of Shs267.1 billion and an 18 percent increase in gross profit to a record Shs108.5b. A press statement from Qcil noted that net profit surged by 22 percent to a record Shs40.7b, a success attributed to “improved operational efficiency and disciplined financial management”. “In recognition of this outstanding performance, the Board recommended – and shareholders approved – a total dividend of Shs13.5 pershare for FY2024/25, more than double last year’s total payout of Shs5.7 per share, reaffirming Qcil’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders,” the statement reads.