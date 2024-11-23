Teach children cultural heritage, says Janet

First Lady and Education Minister Janet Kataha Museveni has urged parents to instil a love for local languages and cultural heritage in their children.

Speaking at the official opening of the new Bible House at Buganda Road Playground in Kampala on Friday, Ms Kataha emphasised the importance of passing on cherished aspects of African cultures to the next generation.

"The current mindset amongst the young generation that 'the west is the best' and that everything that comes to them from overseas is good should be shunned since it undermines our heritage and culture," she explained.

First Lady also highlighted the significance of the Bible Society's mission, particularly in this digital age. "The fulfillment of this mission is significant, because in this age and time of digitisation, the use of various media to translate and distribute the word of God is critical."

The event celebrated the completion of the Shs 28 billion Bible House project, which began in September 2021.

Mr Peter Serumaga Lumbuye, Bible Society General Secretary, thanked contributors and encouraged Christians to support the society's mission. "We urge Christians and the general public to support us in raising funds to own this building, enabling us to serve the Lord with gratitude and further our mission to make the Bible accessible and affordable."

The Bible Society of Uganda has been working tirelessly to make the Bible available in local languages. Currently, they have translated the Bible into 22 languages, with 16 complete Bibles and 6 New Testaments.

They also have ongoing initiatives, including ten translation projects, audio Bibles, Braille translations, and sign language Bibles. However, the society faces challenges due to the high cost of importing and printing Bibles.