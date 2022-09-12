Teach children morals, NRM boss tells clergy

A ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader has asked the clergy and parents to address morals in society.

“The clergy and parents in this country have a big war to fight to ensure that moral decadency in society is wiped away. If we don’t nurture our children, the country will get irresponsible leaders in the future,” Ms Rosemary Seninde, the director for Mobilisation at the NRM secretariat, said.

Ms Seninde was at the weekend speaking as a special guest during the Centenary celebrations of St Agnes Girls Boarding Primary School in Nakifuma Town council, Mukono District.

Lugazi Diocese bishop Christopher Kakooza was the main celebrant.

During the function, a Shs1.6b dormitory built by parents was commissioned.

Foundation

The school was founded in 1912 by Mother Kevin, an Irish national, to educate girls so that they can participate in the social-economic transformation of society.

Ms Seninde, who studied at the school between 1972 and 78, commended the school for nurturing the girl child.

“St Agnes has taught many girls how to be good leaders. Let parents not forget their parental responsibilities and roles because if we don’t do this, our children will live to curse and abuse us when they grow up. What we see on social media is also terrible and shocking,” Ms Seninde said.

She asked parents to be good examples to their children.

Rt Rev Kakooza commended missionaries who brought education and the gospel to Uganda.