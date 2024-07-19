Teach police, prisons officers about national interests - Museveni

President Museveni has directed the police and prisons leadership to educate their officers in understanding the national interests of the country.

President Museveni made the remarks while meeting police and prisons officers at State House, Entebbe after they had undergone a promotional course at Police Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja in Wakiso District.

"President Museveni noted that it was necessary to equip the officers with additional knowledge, with a focus on national interest other than identity," a statement from State House reads in part.

Forty three officers have spent nearly a year undergoing training.

On July 17, Museveni told officers that they should participate in socio-economic transformation of the country "by emphasising prosperity (producing goods and services for sale) and institutional building by setting up a society based on science."

Museveni told the officers that they should fight corruption which is prevalent at local governments and public service.

Training of commanders is now one of the major priorities of the police and prisons.

Nearly 10 percent of the police’s Shs900b budget is spent on training.