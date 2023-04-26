Teacher arrested over defiling 15-year-old pupil

Police in Rubirizi District are holding a primary school teacher over allegations of defiling a 15-year-old pupil.

Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson said the 32-year-old teacher at Moonlight Nursery and Primary School is suspected to have defiled a Primary Five pupil.

"Police preliminary reports indicate that the victim was coming from church on Sunday at around 1.00 PM when she was called by the suspect into his room and lured her into sex,” he said.

Mr Tumusiime added that the victim made an alarm that prompted other teachers to come to her rescue. They then reported the matter to the school head teacher who handed the suspect to police.

Mr Didas Byamukama, a resident in the area wondered why would a teacher ask a young girl to come to his house on a Sunday.

"The teacher is said to have on several occasions been using pupils sexually, but as parents we never had proof and finally we got it,” he said.

Mr Anthony Agaaba, another resident in the area said acts of sexual harassment against children are on the rise in Rubirizi District.