Teacher arrested over defiling 17-year-old student

Police in Budaka District are holding a teacher at Iki-Iki Secondary School for defiling a 17-year-old student. The victim is a resident of Katya village, Iki-Iki Parish.

North Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Immaculate Alaso, confirmed the arrest, saying it followed a report by the school matron to Budaka Police Station.

She said that the victim reported the matter to the school matron saying that the suspect on July 22 sneaked into the girls’ dormitory and found her sleeping as she wasn’t feeling well, and defiled her.

“The teacher is reported to have started sweet-talking the girl while advancing his love interest. He then started touching her, pulled her skirt towards her stomach and molested her,” SP Alaso stated.

She added that the results from the medical examination indicate that the victim was sexually abused.

The suspect is currently being held at Budaka Police Station as investigation into the matter continues.

Bukedi sub-region according to police has registered an increase in the number of defilement cases as well as child marriages.

“This unprecedented wave should not be left to continue. We shall arrest the parents and defilers for sabotaging children’s futures. This is totally unacceptable and community policing is ongoing to explain the dangers of defilement,” SP Alaso said.