Teacher arrested over procuring fuel for pupils to burn school

Police in Rubirizi District have arrested a teacher at Rugazi Central Primary School for allegedly inciting pupils to burn the school.

The suspect identified as Andrew Wabyoona, 30, a resident of Nyungunto village, Magambo Sub County in Rubirizi District reportedly incited pupils on July 30 at 11pm to set fire on maize plantation behind the school main hall using procured petrol which spread and damaged the headteacher and staff office’s windows.

“Police swiftly visited the scene, managed to put out the fire, rescuing lives and property,” Greater Bushenyi Police spokesperson SP Apollo Tayebwa said.

According to police the suspect was arrested as investigations into the matter are still ongoing before he can be taken to court.

“Investigation are still ongoing and we pledge to keep the general public informed accordingly. We strongly condemn acts of violence & lawlessness in institutions of learning for they can be so disastrous to lives & property. If Police get enough evidence against responsible culprits, they have to be prosecuted,’’ he said.

The head teacher of the school, Ms Jesca Nantale, accused the teacher of inciting pupils to strike over the transfer of three teachers.

“The teacher tried doing a strike with students' support but the pupils failed to do exactly what he wanted and in fact the school property wasn’t destroyed as you people are publicizing,’’ she said.

She assured parents and all stakeholders that the situation has calmed down as normal classes resumed without any hindrance.

“The school is now in order and all students are in school. We are even in inter district games and this tells you how the school programs are still running normally,’’ she said.







