Teacher arrested over sodomizing 10-year-old pupil in Lira

Police in northern Uganda have detained a 24-year-old teacher over aggravated homosexuality after he allegedly abused a 10-year-old boy, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The boy, a Primary Three pupil at Ayago Primary School in Lira City, reported the alleged incident after visiting the teacher, who works at Answar Mosque, on Monday, according to North Kyoga regional police spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema.

Okema said the boy was with three friends when the teacher took them to his bedroom, ostensibly to watch cartoons on his mobile phone. The teacher then allegedly used Movit Jelly to sodomise the child. Afterward, he reportedly gave the boy Shs1,000 to share with his friends.

Upon returning home, the boy experienced severe pain and informed his mother, who then reported the matter to the local council chairperson. The father was contacted and subsequently filed a formal complaint at Lira Central Police Station on Tuesday.

"The suspect was arrested and detained in a police cell. Statements were recorded from the complainant, victim and witnesses," Okema stated. He added that both the victim and the suspect have been issued police forms for medical examination.

The scene of the alleged crime was visited by police investigators.

"It's not the first time we are registering such a case, and indeed very unfortunate," Okema said. "As police, we pledge our commitment to seeing that the case is handled and concluded well before a court of law," he added.

Anti-gay law

Under Uganda's stricter anti-homosexuality laws, "aggravated homosexuality," which includes sexual acts with a minor, carries the maximum penalty of death.

The legislation also defines aggravated homosexuality to include cases involving the transmission of life-threatening illnesses like HIV, non-consensual acts, and repeat offenders.