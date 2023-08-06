Teacher arrested over theft of school computers worth Shs80m

Police in Butebo District in Eastern Uganda have arrested a teacher and a watchman over stealing 19 Computer Central Processing Units (CPU) and 11 monitors worth Shs80million at Kanginima Seed Secondary School.

Bukedi North Regional Police spokesperson Immaculate Alaso Emilly said the suspects were arrested on Saturday following preliminary police investigations.

Alaso identified the suspect as ICT teacher Abdul Kamusyo-ICT and school night watchman Luuka Lipoto.

Monitor has learnt that the stolen items were recently purchased by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Meanwhile, police say the school head teacher Yobu Ronald Buyi has been summoned to Butebo Central Police Station for statement recording.

For now, law enforcers at Butebo Police Station are investigating a case of burglary and theft.

“It’s reported that on August 5, 2023 at an unknown time, yet to be identified people broke into the computer lab of Kanginima Seed Secondary School and stole the items,” police explained.

Police added that: “Watchman Rogers Kamya who was on day shift said that as he took over duties from Lipoto, he realized that the door to the computer lab had been tempered with and the said set computers were missing,” Alaso said in a press statement.