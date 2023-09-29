Teacher, baby die inside fumigated room  

Police in the central region district of Mityana are investigating circumstances under which a primary school classroom teacher died inside her rented room.

Ms Racheal Kawala, the Wamala Regional Police spokesperson on Thursday identified the deceased as Teopista Namiiro, 25, a teacher at St Kizito Primary School in Busunju and her eight- month-old baby Alvin Muwanguzi.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Kanyale village, Namugavu Parish in Kikandwa Sub-county, Mityana District.

“Our preliminary investigations reveal that the room that the deceased occupied is separated by the door with a produce (cereals) store belonging to Mr Juma Ssentongo who is alleged to have sprayed his store with 20 dissolving fumigation poisonous tablets on Tuesday, September 26 to prevent the rodents from destroying his stored maize,” she said.

Ms Kawala said Ssentongo, who is now the suspect in the teacher’s death, did not inform Namiiro to take precautionary protective measures against the fumigants.