Teacher beats incumbent in NRM primaries by 100 votes

In a tightly contested National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary race for the Kiboga West parliamentary seat, the NRM Electoral Commission has officially declared Mr Eria Erick Lule the winner, edging out the incumbent by a slim margin of 110 votes.

The announcement followed intense vote tallying and mounting tension among supporters of both camps. According to official results from the NRM electoral commission, Mr Lule garnered 6,738 votes, narrowly surpassing Mr Mutumba’s 6,628.

The race attracted eight candidates, including Robert Yamani (2,599 votes), Israel Yiga (469), Godfrey Ssekamanya (233), Fred Mukasa (713), Joseph Mbuga (380), and Lilian Anyango (268).

While Mr Lule’s victory was met with celebration, the primaries were marred by chaos, including reports of violence, electoral irregularities, and allegations of vote tampering in several polling stations.

In Kambugu Village, results were reportedly nullified after the number of ballots cast exceeded the number of registered voters. In Kasubi and other areas, declaration forms were allegedly seized by force, with claims that some individuals attempted to disrupt the vote-counting process.

“There were incidents of intimidation and destruction of our vehicles. One of our agents was almost killed. Despite all this, we stayed focused,” said a member of Mr Lule’s campaign team, who requested anonymity due to security concerns.

Tragically, the campaign period also witnessed violence, including the reported stabbing to death of one of Mr Lule’s agents, identified as Mr Katongole, during a confrontation allegedly involving supporters of the incumbent.

Despite these setbacks, Mr Lule has called for calm and reconciliation as he shifts focus to the 2026 general elections.

“I am grateful to the people of Kiboga West for believing in a new vision. I promise to focus on education, youth empowerment, and transparent leadership. This win is not just mine—it’s for the people who stood for change,” He said in an interview with this publication.

If confirmed as the NRM flag bearer in the upcoming general elections, Mr Lule will unseat Mr Mutumba, who has represented Kiboga West since 2016.