Teacher collapses in staffroom, dies

By RASHUL ADIDI

Teachers at Ombachi Self-help Primary School in Koboko District are in shock after one of their colleagues collapsed in the staffroom and died.

Charles Lema who’s said to be in his early 60s reportedly collapsed in his chair and died as he was preparing lessons for his pupils.

The father of 13 has been a primary six and seven social studies teacher. He started his teaching career at Anyakalio primary school in Koboko District where he was years later promoted to deputy head teacher before retiring in 2019. He later found another job at Ombachi Self-help Primary School where he was contracted as a private teacher.

The school head teacher, Mr Agustin Taban, said: “Teachers called me to the school yesterday afternoon saying there was an emergency that needed my attention. On arrival I found Lema on his chair dead and some papers and pen before him. He was organizing lessons for the learners when he collapsed on the chair and died.”

Mr Taban told this reporter that Lema had never complained or reported to him of any illness before but medical reports suggest that he died of cardiac arrest.

He described the deceased as a passionate and hardworking teacher.

The District Education Officer, Mr Wayi Dragamulayi, said Lema’s death was a big blow.

He, however, challenged teachers to always seek medical attention whenever they feel unwell.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that we keep losing such hardworking, committed and passionate teachers in the district. It poses serious challenges in the education sector. Teachers should have regular body checkups as a way of preventing such sadden deaths,” he said.



