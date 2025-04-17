Teacher dies, 13 injured in Kabale crash

A secondary school teacher was killed and thirteen others critically injured on Thursday afternoon following a fatal road accident at Kabalaga Hill, along the Kabale–Mbarara highway, intensifying concerns over road safety during the Easter season.

The deceased, identified as Innocent Agaba, 40, was a teacher at Kyogo Secondary School in Rukiga District and a resident of Kakuga Village, Rutare 1, in Muhanga Town Council.

According to the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Mr Elly Maate, the crash occurred around 2:30 PM when a Toyota Hiace minibus, white in color and registered UBL 327M, overturned several times after the driver lost control at Kabaraga Village, just past a local fresh produce market.

“The vehicle was traveling from Kabale to Mbarara. The driver, who is currently on the run, lost control and overturned the vehicle several times, killing one male adult instantly and leaving 13 others—seven men and six women—in critical condition,” Mr Maate said.

The injured were rushed by ambulances to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Police said their identities are yet to be confirmed due to their serious condition. The deceased's body was taken to the hospital mortuary for postmortem.

ASP Wilson Mucunguzi, the officer in charge of traffic at Kabale Police Station, oversaw the accident scene, confirming that a case had been registered under TAR 25/2025 and that the vehicle wreckage was towed for inspection. He cited overspeeding as the suspected cause and urged drivers to exercise caution.

“This tragedy highlights the need for extra vigilance, especially during the Easter holiday when road traffic increases,” ASP Mucunguzi said.

Eyewitness Alex Akankwasa criticized the Ministry of Works and Transport for neglecting road safety measures at Kabalaga Hill, an area he described as a known accident blackspot. “The corners here are sharp, and the road signs are either faded or missing altogether. Authorities must act before more lives are lost,” he said.

Recurring road tragedies

The Kigezi region has seen a string of similar road crashes. In June 2023, a 58-year-old German tourist died in an accident at the same Kabalaga stretch. Just this month, on April 6, six Congolese nationals were involved in another serious crash along the Kabale–Kisoro road after their Toyota Noah failed to negotiate a corner in Kanaba Sub-county, Kisoro District. Five of them were later discharged from Mutorele Hospital.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Mr Maate urged motorists to strictly observe traffic regulations. “Drivers must avoid speeding, reckless overtaking, and drunk driving. Fatigue from long-distance return trips is another killer. Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy before setting off,” he said.

Recent police statistics indicate that speeding (5,505 cases) and careless overtaking (5,657 cases) were responsible for nearly 45% of all accidents recorded in Uganda last year.

With more people traveling over the long Easter weekend, police have pledged to increase traffic enforcement operations across major highways, especially in accident-prone areas like Kigezi.



