Teacher drowns in Kalangala beach pool

Revelers at Pearl Beach in Kalangala Town Council were on Easter Monday left shocked after a 20-year-old school teacher drowned in a swimming pool.

Ms Maria Flavia, a nursery school teacher at Bufumira Primary School, Kalangala District had gone to the beach with a friend to have fun as part of her Easter celebrations.

According to a medical report issued by Kalangala Health Centre IV, Flavia died of suffocation.

Her friend, Ms Christine Nabankema said they had gathered in a group of six at the pool side to have fun and when it approached 7pm, Flavia told them that she wanted to relax a bit and she left.

“Little did we know that she [Flavia] had jumped into the swimming pool. After about 30 minutes, one of us moved around looking for her, only to see [the body of] our friend floating in the swimming pool,” a sobbing Nakankema said.

Mr Sam Kwesiga, a diver and one of the Red Cross volunteers found at the scene advised all hotel proprietors owning swimming pools to hire instructors and safety personnel to handle such emergencies.

“Swimming pools must be a no go area beyond 6 pm and there should be trained people around to enforce that,” he said.

Ms Flavia Maria with fellow teachers at Bufumira Primary School recently

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga confirmed the incident, saying police have started investigating how the circumstances under which Flavia died.

“Her death is under investigation and our team in Kalangala is yet to record statements from friends and managers of the beach,” he said.

Flavia becomes the second person to die at Pearl Gardens in a space of four years, the first being a disc jockey who drowned in the lake. This prompted management of the beach to ban revelers from swimming in the lake.