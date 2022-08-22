Teacher, family killed in Ntungamo accident

Residents of Rwentobo in Ntungamo District are grieving the death of a renowned biology teacher and school director of Wisdom High School Rwentobo, and three of his family members.

Mr Opeda Byamukama, 44, died in an accident after the car he was driving, a Toyota Noah Reg. No. UAY 833N, was hit by an incoming semi-trailer truck Reg. No UBH 711S, at Omunshenyi along Ntungamo-Kabale Highway.

He was travelling with his wife Peninah Nabimanya Byamukama, 40, their two children Predice Nyakato,10, Kiiza Magiiga, 03, who all died on spot Sunday evening.

“The driver of the semi-trailer was reckless, he ran from his side to the side where Mr Byamukama was driving and hit them head-on. As police, we are investigating. We visited the scene of the accident, recorded key statements and towed the vehicles to Rubaare police station. The driver of the Semi-trailer is on the run,” Ntungamo District Police Commander Ms Patience Baganzi said.

Mr Twishimiremana Barnabas, a herdsman who witnessed the accident however thinks the driver of the truck may have intended to crash the small car.

“I saw all the vehicles coming, the big truck put on heavy lights and the Noah broke to stop, then he crossed over from his lane to theirs hence crushing them. I cried and ran away,” he said.

The accident is the 4th in a space of three weeks claiming more than six individuals on the Ntungamo Kabale road. Two men riding on a Boda Boda were hit by an Actros truck from behind dyeing instantly at Kahunga on August 10. Other two people died at Kabagyenda after being hit by a Sino truck on August 6. Two others died at Omungyenyi after being hit by a trailer on August 12.

Mr Obed Bamwine, a former colleague described Mr Byamukama as a calm and industrious teacher who always tried to go a step higher.

“He was reserved, calm but moved on purpose always. I have never seen a teacher who wishes better for others like him. He was always focused to achieve higher standards,” he said.

Mr Mubangizi Vicent Barugahare, his former head teacher at Rwentobo High School said his death was a great loss to the school.