Teacher injured, school property destroyed as students protest in Lwengo

Police in Lwengo District have taken over security at Kaikolongo Seed Secondary School after male students went on rampage, protesting what they described as strict school rules, including banning them from sitting with their female counterparts during night and early morning preps.

The students also complained that they are usually delayed at the kitchen queuing for food and want management to suspend early morning preps.

The violent strike occurred on Thursday afternoon as students were having lunch.

Security personal deployed in the compound of Kaikolongo Seed SS, Lwengo District following a student strike on June 16, 2022. PHOTO/KENNEDY KAKEMBO

The rowdy students, mainly Senior Four candidates, destroyed property, including; seventeen computers, science laboratory, library, girls dormitory and smashed all glass windows and doors of the administration block.

In the ensuing melee, the Senior Four class teacher, Peter Ssebadduka got injured on the head, arms and legs by the students and is currently admitted at Kasambya Hospital in Lyantonde District.

The situation only calmed down after police's intervention.

The school head teacher, Ms Dalia Nakirya said management banned boys and girls from sitting together during preps on grounds that it would compromise their concentration levels as well as promote unhealthy sexual behaviors at the school.

“Our school rules are good for the students and it is unfortunate that a section of undisciplined senior four candidates chose to react by vandalised the school property,” she said.

She said some of the ring leaders of the strike fled the school premises and are currently hiding in the neighborhood.

Mr Robert Kambugu, the Lwengo deputy resident district commissioner who visited the school premises on Thursday afternoon and held meetings with both students and administration, advised the latter to always work with students’ leaders to avert such destructive strikes.

“If there is a good working relationship between management and student leaders, the school rules and regulations can be implemented without any resistance but in this case, it seems there was a communication gap which management has to quickly address,” he said.

The main entrace of Kaikolongo Seed SS in Lwengo District

Rev John Turyamureeba, the chairperson board of governors of the school, wondered why students resorted to strike over what he described as ‘small issues’.

“Government has just helped us to improve the infrastructure and equipping our labs. I am now wondering where we are going to get the money to repair the buildings and replace the vandalized equipment,” he said.

Ms Rose Bwire, the officer in charge of Lwengo Police Station said police will keep their presence at the school until the situation normalises.

This particular protest comes days after students of St. John’s Compressive SS,Kaliro in the neigbouring Lyantonde District last Sunday night went on strike destroying school property, including a perimeter wall, window panes, computer lab, among others. A total of 20 students suspected to be the ringleaders have since been arrested.