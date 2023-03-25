Teacher killed in raid on two Mukono schools

Barely a week after thugs raided Kasawo SS in Kasawo Town Council in Mukono District stealing cash and computers, another school in the area has been attacked, killing a teacher and injuring the night watchman.

Joseph Miiro, 30 a teacher at St Andrew Kaggwa SS Kabimbiri was killed by unknown thugs on Friday night. He was a teacher of Luganda and Geography and also a warden for boys.

Ms Carolyn Namukwaya, the head teacher of St Andrew Kaggwa SS said the thugs found Miiro outside doing night patrol when they attacked the school at around 11PM.

"The thugs beat up the night watchman before tying up the teacher and then cut his neck and also stabbed him in the head," a traumatised Ms Namukwaya narrated.

They then broke into the head teacher’s office where they stole an unspecified amount of cash and other valuable items.

The night watchman was rushed to Kayunga regional referral hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

It is about two kilometres from Kasawo SS and St Andrew Kaggwa SS. Latifah mixed SS which is half a kilometre away was also attacked and 12 computers were stolen.

Mr Badru Kafumbe the director of Latifah mixed SS said the thugs jumped over the school wall fence and assessed the computer room where they stole the computers.

"The whereabouts of our night watchman is unknown. He could have been kidnapped or he is in hiding for fear of being arrested," he said.