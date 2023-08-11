Teacher remanded for allegedly defiling six-year-old pupil  

A teacher at White Rose Junior School in Jinja City has been remanded to Kirinya Prison for allegedly defiling a six-year-old pupil.





Jinja Grade One Magistrate, Her Worship Agnes Musiime, remanded Joshua Wandegeya, 21, a Mathematics and English teacher for Primary Three and Four, until August 24.





Wandegeya didn’t take a plea because the charge against him is of capital nature and is only triable by the High Court.





“This Court will read the offence you allegedly committed and will not allow you to take a plea because the nature of your crime is only triable by the High Court,” Her Worship Musiime ruled.





Allegations

Wandegeya is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with the pupil, whose identity has been withheld because she is a minor, on August 3, within the school premises while other pupils had gone home.





Mr Musa Mugulusi, the victim’s father, says on that fateful day, neighbours got concerned about the girl’s health and notified the mother, who took her to a clinic.





“When they got to the clinic, the mother was told that the girl had been defiled and that they couldn’t attend to her. I immediately reported the matter at Mafubira Police Station and the teacher was arrested,” Mr Mugulusi said.





According to Mr Mugulusi, the victim is undergoing treatment at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital; however, it is too costly because some services are only found in private facilities.





“My daughter will take time to recover because the psychological torture she endured at the hands of the teacher has taken a toll on her,” Mr Mugulusi added.

Statistics