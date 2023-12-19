Teacher remanded over wife’s murder

Court in Mbarara City, western Uganda has remanded a 42-year-old secondary school teacher in Sheema District to prison for allegedly killing his wife.

Court presided over by Mbarara Chief Magistrate Andrew Kabombo on Monday heard that on March 8, 2023, Robert Kakanyisa, with malice afterthought unlawfully killed his wife, Christine Komuhangi,33, at their home in Rushanje, Bugamba in Rwampara District.

Prosecution led by State attorney Gerald Oddini said inquiries into the case are still ongoing and sought for adjournment.

The presiding magistrate read the charges to Kakanyisa, a teacher at at Ryakasinga Centre for Higher Education and informed him that the magistrate’s court has no jurisdiction to hear his case which is capital in nature and tried in the High Court.

“You have no right to say anything in this court. You will return to this court on January 16, 2024 for mention of your case. You are also advised to apply for bail in the High Court,” the magistrate said before he remanded him to Mbarara Central Prisons.